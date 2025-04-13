1 Horrible contract all 30 NBA teams must fight to trade this summer

Memphis Grizzlies: Desmond Bane - 4 years, $163 million

Just when it felt like the Memphis Grizzlies were going to emerge as a potential dark horse threat in the Western Conference, it's almost as if the bottom fell out for the team this season. It started with a slump and ended with the front office firing head coach Taylor Jenkins. Now, there's a ton of uncertainty for the team heading into the postseason. No matter how this season ends for the Grizzlies, it's almost impossible to predict what this franchise may do this summer.

At least in my opinion, the Grizzlies must choose between a complete rebuilding of the roster or a strong retooling around Ja Morant. If I had to guess how the franchise will choose, I'd expect them to side with Morant - for now. That means there's a chance the Grizzlies could enter the offseason with the priority of trying to retool around Morant. That could very much mean trading Desmond Bane and his $163 million contract.

Miami Heat: Tyler Herro - 2 years, $64 million

This may be somewhat of a popular take amongst Miami Heat fans, who have continued to turn on each other after the civil war that was sparked by Jimmy Butler this past season, but I do believe this front office should aggressively explore the option of trading Tyler Herro this offseason. Look, the Heat have given Herro everything he's needed to succeed. And, to a certain extent, it worked.

Herro made the All-Star team this season and had a pretty good year overall. However, as the No. 1 or even 2 option, Herro has not proven to be a needle-mover. In the right role, Herro could be a very good and effective player in the league. For the Heat, they simply don't have a need for Herro until they can figure out who their every night No. 1 or 2 options are going to be. Herro is a very good player; he's not a superstar. And the Heat paying him as such is not smart at all.