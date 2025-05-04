1 Landscape-changing trade scenario all 30 NBA teams should be prepping for

Exploring one big franchise-changing trade scenario that all 30 teams in the NBA should be prepared for this offseason.

The 2025 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, but there could be plenty of action that awaits many teams across the league heading into the NBA offseason. As is the case every year, the opportunity will be there for every team to explore some big changes to their roster; that's generally what the NBA offseason is for. It presents the opportunity for every franchise and organization to take a step back and reevaluate where they are. You can't imagine that this summer will be any different.

Even though the official start of the NBA offseason is still roughly a month and a half away (sparked by the 2025 NBA Draft), it's never too early to begin to speculate on what the summer can hold for many teams. In this article, we'll explore one franchise-changing trade scenario that every team should be prepared for and willing to make heading into the NBA offseason.

Atlanta Hawks

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading Trae Young to spark a rebuild

Even though there's been some recent momentum to keep Trae Young in an Atlanta Hawks uniform, I'm not sure if I completely buy it. In theory, Young remaining with the Hawks would be a great feel-good story. However, there's reason to believe that if the Hawks truly want to fully embrace a complete rebuilding of their roster, they'll eventually have to trade Young. Heading into this offseason, that's a scenario the franchise has to be completely open and prepared for.

Boston Celtics

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading Jrue Holidy or Kristaps Porzingis to cut costs

Even though the Boston Celtics are focused on repeating as NBA Champions, there are already some whispers that they could head into the offseason with the idea of making some cost-cutting moves. To be completely honest, you'd have to believe these rumors, especially with a new ownership in place. As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, there's a very real chance that the Celtics could end up trading a player like Jrue Holiday or Kristaps Porzingis in order to save some money. It's a possibility that could end up being a reality in the next few months.