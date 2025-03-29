NBA Trade Rumors: 2 Boston Celtics 'most likely' to be traded this offseason?

NBA Trade Rumors: If the Boston Celtics decide to make some changes this offseason, there are two players who could be considered 'most likely' on the move.

The Boston Celtics may be focused on winning a second-straight championship, but it's almost impossible not to think about what could be awaiting this team heading into the NBA offseason. Especially with an ownership change, it's almost impossible to predict what could lie ahead for this team.

It would be shocking to see the Celtics blow up their roster, but could they decide to cut some salary in an attempt to save money via the luxury tax? I don't think that's that outlandish an idea, no matter how this season ends for Boston. With some financial troubles ahead, the Celtics could be a strong candidate to potentially make a move via trade this summer.

According to a recent report, if the Celtics do elect to make a trade to cut some salary, there are two names that would "most likely" be on the chopping block. Interestingly enough, it would not be Derrick White. Instead, according to this report, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are two players who would be on the chopping block first.

Are changes on the horizon regardless for the Boston Celtics?

As the start of the NBA Playoffs quickly approaches, you can't help but wonder if changes may be ahead for the Celtics, regardless. The NBA's CBA is created to prevent super teams from remaining intact. If it works as it should, the financial hardship should be so great that the Celtics management would want to cut salary via trade.

That's what Boston could be looking at heading into the offseason. If it were to happen that way, it wouldn't be that surprising considering general manager Brad Stevens noted how this was a possibility even after the Celtics won their first NBA Championship.

The good news for the Celtics is that even if they end up trading or moving on from KP or Holiday, the Celtics are built in a way where their championship window would not be closed. As long as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are still around, the Celtics should still be in a position to compete for a title. They may not be as dominant as they've been over the past two years, but they'd still be in the conversation to compete with a title.