1 Landscape-changing trade scenario all 30 NBA teams should be prepping for

New Orleans Pelicans

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading Zion Williamson to start a rebuild

The New Orleans Pelicans have a huge decision to make about their future. With a great chance to earn one of the top 4 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, you'd have to imagine that what happens in the lottery will greatly impact how the team elects to operate during the offseason. One scenario that could play out for the Pelicans involves trading Zion Williamson in an attempt to start a complete rebuild for the franchise.

Zion is an interesting player who could have a robust trade market. At the same time, because of the injuries that he's struggled with through the first few years of his career, the trade market could be disappointing. It's almost impossible to predict what the trade market would be for Zion, but that's part of the reason why the front office should be preparing to explore it. And if the right offer does come across their table, they should not hesitate to pull the trigger on a deal.

New York Knicks

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading Mikal Bridges to retool around Jalen Brunson

Heading into this season, the overwhelming belief was that the New York Knicks, with the moves that they made during the offseason, would emerge as arguably the biggest threat to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. Even though the regular season didn't seem to prove that theory all that right for New York, they'll have a shot to prove themselves as they prepare to take on the defending champs in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

If things don't go well for New York and they are completely outclassed by the Celtics, it could prompt them to make an aggressive move to upgrade the roster during the offseason. If that's a path the Knicks take, you'd have to imagine that would almost certainly have to include trading Mikal Bridges (and perhaps other pieces) in an attempt to retool the core around Jalen Brunson.