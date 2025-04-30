Knicks should burn current blueprint and prioritize insane Giannis trade offer

The New York Knicks should drop everything and pursue this one insane Giannis Antetokounmpo trade deal.

The Milwaukee Bucks have crashed out in the NBA Playoffs yet again. After all the glory, Giannis Antetokounmpo's time in Milwaukee could be heading towards a disappointing end. At 30 years old, Giannis is heading towards a stage in his career where he wants to - and should - be competing at the highest level.

It's becoming abundantly clear that this is not going to be with the Bucks. Not even the arrival of Damian Lillard has changed the franchise's fortunes. Right now, Giannis needs to move on, and the Bucks need to rebuild, which is why a trade this summer during the offseason looks almost inevitable.

It's a trade that has been a long time coming. Giannis has always flirted with the idea of moving away from Milwaukee. One of the teams who have always been on his radar has been the New York Knicks. Giannis' brother Thanasis had a two-year spell in New York, playing mostly for Westchester but also making his NBA debut for the Knicks. It's a franchise that is close to Giannis' heart.

It was interesting that speaking after the Luka Doncic trade to the Lakers, Giannis name-dropped the Knicks as one of the big markets. From the player's side, a move to New York would definitely be something Giannis would want. But the Bucks will be harder to convince.

The Knicks don't have a lot of trade capital left and not many young tradeable assets in order to satisfy the Bucks' need to rebuild. However, if anyone can pull off a move for Giannis, it's Leon Rose, and there is a way to make this work for both sides.

How the New York Knicks can trade for Giannis

This would involve trading Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges while also giving away several first and second-round picks, potentially two of the Knicks' 2026 first-round picks (one via Washington), another 2026 second-round pick, and even a 2028 first-round pick.

It's a trade that the Bucks might be willing to accept. They get two ready-made players who can make the team competitive in the present, while also allowing them to rebuild. In return, the Knicks would get Giannis and Bobby Portis Jr., who has a $13.4 million one-year player option with the Bucks. There's no denying this would be an insane deal. But any Giannis deal for the Knicks would be.

Bringing back Portis Jr. would be the icing on the cake. Portis Jr. was a good rotation option for the Knicks during his last spell, and he's gotten even better since. This season, he's averaged close to 14 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Combine the two with the Knicks' existing roster alongside Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Miles McBride, and you get a really exciting team that definitely has the potential to deliver an NBA Championship and compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Obviously, the team would have a huge hole at the center position, with only Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti left. However, there's the option of promoting Moses Brown from Westchester, who has shown a lot of promise and looked very good for the Dallas Mavericks earlier this year.

Rose could also enter the free-agent market to bring in another center from free agency or use some of the Knicks' other assets, like Robinson, to trade for another player and make the team a lot stronger.

Overall, giving away Bridges and Towns, who have only been with the Knicks for less than a year, is going to be a controversial decision. This trade is not going to be one for the sentimental. Both of them have been pivotal players in the Knicks' playoff run so far. But Giannis is one of the best players in the league, sacrificing the duo makes sense for the Knicks, and it gives Rose the chance to build a dynasty.

Not only will the Knicks have a team ready to compete immediately, but Rose could then pick up another gem in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft this summer and build on the exciting young core in the rotation that includes the likes of the aforementioned Hukporti as well as Tyler Kolek, MarJon Beauchamp, Pacome Dadiet, and Kevin McCullar Jr.

Giannis in Knicks colors would be an all-timer. This is probably the Knicks' best chance of pulling off a trade, and while the probability is slim, if anyone can do it, it's Leon Rose.