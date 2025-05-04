1 Landscape-changing trade scenario all 30 NBA teams should be prepping for

Dallas Mavericks

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading Anthony Davis to start a rebuild

At this point, it's impossible and would be foolish to try and predict how the Dallas Mavericks are going to operate heading into the offseason. After trading Luka Doncic at this past year's NBA Trade Deadline, the argument could be made that anything and everything could be on the table for the team this summer. If the Mavs truly wanted to make a big move this offseason, it would revolve around trading Anthony Davis in an attempt to start a rebuild.

The Mavs don't have a terrible roster, but with Kyrie Irving's injury and the lack of a strong supporting cast, it's hard to imagine how this team is going to build a championship roster in the next few years. There's reason to believe that the Mavs may be better off rebuilding than trying to build a contender around Anthony Davis, who only has two years remaining on his contract before he can leave in free agency if he wants.

Denver Nuggets

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading MPJ or Jamal Murray to break up the core

Especially considering the front office was exploring the option early this season, you can't completely rule out some huge changes for the Denver Nuggets heading into the offseason. Sure, there's a new voice leading the front office, but the Nuggets are not the championship threat that they were just a couple of years ago. And because of that, trading anyone on the roster not named Nikola Jokic could be on the table this summer.

That's why trading Michael Porter Jr. or Jamal Murray could be a move that the Nuggets explore this offseason. If the Nuggets want to shake up their core, this would be a move that would make a ton of sense for the franchise. If this core has gone stale, this could be a move that could end up saving the Jokic build. And if the Nuggets believe they need to make a trade to salvage the Jokic build, they should have no hesitation.