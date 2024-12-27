NBA Rumors: Michael Porter Jr. may have predicted the demise of Nuggets months ago

NBA Rumors: Somewhat unknowingly, Michael Porter Jr. may have predicted the demise of the Denver Nuggets.

Considering the bar that the Denver Nuggets have set for themselves each of the past two seasons, there's an argument to be made that they've left a bit to be desired so far this year. So much so that the recent reporting seems to indicate that the Nuggets could be eyeing a big move that would completely reshuffle the team's championship core.

Interestingly enough, it's a move that Michael Porter Jr. may have predicted during the early portion of the season. In a hat tip to Marc Stein, MPJ noted that if the Nuggets don't win this season, it could spell the end of the core as they know it. With how inconsistent the Nuggets have started this season, the front office may not wait until the offseason to make such a big move.

In the last week and a half, the whispers surrounding the Nuggets possibly making such a franchise-altering move have begun to grow. Ironically, at the center of those talks is MPJ. The big question is whether these are just rumors or if there is more substance to them. That's what will be determined over the next few weeks.

Should the Denver Nuggets move to make a rash move?

All noise aside, it would be pretty unprecedented if the Nuggets traded away Michael Porter Jr. in-season. As the noise around this team gets louder and louder, we must remember that the Nuggets are just a few games out of the second seed in the Western Conference. As the doom and gloom surrounds this team, the Nuggets are 16-12 and just three games (in the loss column) back of second-seeded Houston Rockets.

Theoretically speaking, the Nuggets are a couple of win streaks away from being right in the thick of the top of the West standings. When you think of it that way, it would be a bit overreactionary for the Nuggets to trade one of their core pieces.

But the Nuggets have the most information about themselves. Maybe they know the reality that awaits this team in the future. Still, from an outside perspective, it would seem somewhat odd that the Nuggets are at least open to making a swap of MPJ for a player like Zach LaVine. Now that I think of it, it is absolutely odd. Perhaps there is something more than the Nuggets know that no one else around the league does.