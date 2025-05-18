1 Mindless, franchise-killing move every NBA team must avoid this offseason

New Orleans Pelicans: Not pivoting toward a rebuild

After a disastrous season that was plagued by injuries, the New Orleans Pelicans have been forced to reevaluate the future of the franchise. Making the decision to trade Brandon Ingram at last year's NBA Trade Deadline, the Pelicans have already signaled that this core wasn't good enough to compete in the Western Conference, or at least not worth investing in. If that's what this front office believes about this team, perhaps it's time to tear down even more.

Not pivoting more into a rebuild could end up being a big mistake for the Pelicans, or, at the very least, is going to delay what might end up being the inevitable for the franchise. I don't know if the Pelicans need to trade Zion Williamson this offseason, but if they're going to rebuild eventually, perhaps they should already be thinking about what trading Zion may end up looking like.

New York Knicks: Not exploring bigger upgrades

Making the Eastern Conferene Finals for the first time in 25 years, it's hard to be discouraged by what the New York Knicks have been able to accomplish this season. However, no matter what happens between now and the end of the season, short of winning an NBA Championship, the Knicks should continue to explore some bigger upgrades heading into the offseason. The last thing the Knicks need to do is be complacent with a conference finals appearance.

The Knicks are close to winning an NBA Championship. Many NBA fans can't even remember the last time that was accurate. But the front office must continue to explore ways to improve the roster. If the Knicks are eventually going to get over the hump, this front office needs to keep up the strong work. Is this core the one that will lead the Knicks to a championship? Who knows. But if it isn't, the Knicks must continue to try to find the right formula and mix of players that can.