Hot Zion Williamson trade update complicates Pelicans' future even further

The latest hot rumor making its way across the league is that Zion Williamson will not be traded by the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason.

Even though there were some whispers of the possibility of it, it doesn't appear as if the New Orleans Pelicans are going to trade Zion Williamson. At least not this summer.

According to a recent update from NBA insider Jake Fischer, the belief is that Zion will now be available for a trade this offseason. Zion represented the Pelicans at the NBA Draft Lottery and, from all indications, appears to be in a good spot with the revamped management in the front office.

Assuming this is the case, that will take another big name off the trade market heading into the offseason. At least for now, the expectation is that the Pelicans are going to attempt to move forward with Zion at the forefront of their build. I suppose the hope is that New Orleans will be able to select a complementary player to add next to Zion and the rest of this core.

How can the Pelicans continue to build around Zion Williamson?

Moving forward, there's a lot riding on the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Pelicans don't necessarily need this selection to be a life-saver, but if they can hit on this pick, it could go a long way in helping this team bounce back from a pretty deflating season. If there's any consolation for the Pelicans, it's the fact that this past season was certainly marred by injury.

In theory, the Pelicans, even after the trade of Brandon Ingram, do have enough talent to compete for a playoff spot in the Western Conference next season. If they can hit on the No. 7 overall pick in a deep draft and then add a contributor or two via free agency or trade, there can be hope for the franchise moving forward.

In the end, all of that hope could end up falling on the shoulders of Zion. At the center of the team build, he's easily the most important player for the Pelicans heading into next season. If he's healthy and dominant, the Pelicans could emerge as a dark horse threat in the West. If he's plagued by injuries once again, New Orleans doesn't stand much of a chance in the deep West.

For now, Zion and the Pelicans need each other. How that will all play out remains to be seen. But we can't bet on Zion being trade. Not right now.