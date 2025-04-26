1 Polarizing trade all 30 NBA teams can make to create offseason chaos

The 2025 NBA Playoffs are in full swing. For the next month and a half, teams will be fighting for the right to compete for the NBA Championship. However, as playoff teams look to make their claim for a championship, there are already several other teams looking to get a head start on the NBA offseason. These teams are already evaluating their rosters, head coaches, and are probably getting a head start on taking a closer look at the free-agent class. One big part of the offseason every year is the trade market. It's the one part of the offseason that is often unpredictable and one that could send real shockwaves across the league.

As we inch closer and closer to the official start of the NBA offseason, we explore one polarizing trade that all 30 teams can pursue this offseason in an attempt to create chaos across the league.

Atlanta Hawks: Trading Trae Young

The latest reporting seems to indicate that Trae Young does not want to be traded away from the Atlanta Hawks. However, the Hawks could have a different mindset heading into the offseason, especially considering that they're going to have a new decision-maker in the front office after the team elected to fire Landry Fields. The Hawks could send shockwaves across the league if they traded Young this offseason.

Even though he's become somewhat of a polarizing figure across the league, Young is still a very good player at this point in his career. Known for his offensive dynamics, Young is one of the most underrated playmakers in the league. If Young were to hit the trade market this summer, it could make for an interesting bidding war.

Boston Celtics: Trading Jrue Holiday to save money

Because of the CBA, the financial burden on the Boston Celtics is eventually going to catch up with them. You'd have to imagine that no matter what ends up happening in the NBA Playoffs that there's at least a small chance that the Celtics will end up looking for avenues to cut some salary heading into the future. One option that could make sense for the Celtics may involve trading Jrue Holiday.

He's already beginning to see a decline in his production and is still due roughly $105 million over the next three seasons. The Celtics could surprise the masses this summer by making Holiday available on the trade market.