1 Polarizing trade all 30 NBA teams can make to create offseason chaos

New Orleans Pelicans: Trading Zion Williamson to blow up roster

With a new leader in the front office, it's impossible to predict what awaits the New Orleans Pelicans during the offseason. There have already been whispers that the Pelicans could end up trading Zion, but it's far from a foregone conclusion. Nevertheless, it's the one move that New Orleans can explore this offseason that would significantly send shockwaves across the league. If Zion is on the trade block, it would make for an increasingly interesting bidding war.

On one hand, when Zion is healthy, he's one of the most dominant players in the league. The fact that he's missed roughly half of the regular season games of his career (because of injury) is not ideal. And it's what complicates not only his future with the Pelicans, but also his trade value across the league. One thing is for sure: if Zion were to hit the trade block, it'd certainly be one of the bigger storylines of the summer.

New York Knicks: Trading Mikal Bridges to target another star

The New York Knicks are hoping this is finally the year that they can break through to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. Even if they get by the pesky Detroit Pistons, the Knicks are going to have their hands full in a potential second-round matchup against the Boston Celtics. If the Knicks fall short of their internal expectations this season, the argument could be made that they'll be in the market for another upgrade to their roster.

One player that could end up finding himself in the crosshairs of such a move is Mikal Bridges. Bridges will be entering the final year of his contract with the Knicks next season and is in line for a huge contract extension. If there are any concerns about whether Bridges is the right player for the Knicks, trading him may be the best course of action moving forward. It would add even more chaos to the NBA offseason.