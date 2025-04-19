Zion Williamson is going to be traded and it's becoming painfully clear

It usually doesn't take an expert to be able to read between the lines of what NBA teams are thinking. Are there some rare occasions when some teams are "light years" ahead of the rest with innovative ways of building teams and plotting? Sure. But that's rarer than many realize. The last time we saw that was when the Golden State Warriors built a dynasty nearly out of thin air. That doesn't seem to be happening anymore.

That's why, when it comes to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, I do believe the writing may already be on the wall. The Pelicans traded Brandon Ingram at this past year's NBA Trade Deadline and then decided to fire their president of basketball operations (David Griffin) shortly after the season. It's pretty clear the Pelicans are heading in the direction of another rebuild; that's generally the next step for a struggling team that fires a key member of the front office.

Unfortunately for the Pelicans, before they can make that pivot, there's one more big move they'll have to make - trading Zion. There have already been whispers of this possibility in the past, and the tea leaves that are already out there when it comes to Dumors, who is the new head of basketball operations in New Orleans, it's pretty simple to understand what's next.

Why the Pelicans have to trade Zion

The reporting says that Dumars and Zion are set to have "very candid conversations" at some point during the offseason, and that will lead to a decision one way or another. I don't buy that. I'd be shocked if Dumars didn't already come in with a plan. In fact, I don't believe Pelicans' management would've hired Dumars if he didn't. One of the most important questions in the job interview likely revolved around how they'd deal with Zion moving forward.

I believe Dumars knows what he wants to do, and it's to trade the superstar forward. It'd be tough to blame Dumars if that's his decision. Dumars probably wants to clean house in order to put his fingerprints all over this roster. This would be the time to do so, considering the Pelicans are projected to have a top-4 pick in a loaded 2025 NBA Draft class and the fact that trading Zion could expedite Dumars' plan with a strong return.

With Dumars in charge in New Orleans, it's the dawn of a new era for the Pelicans. And it's beginning to look more and more like Zion, unfortunately, isn't going to be a part of the future.