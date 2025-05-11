1 Summer sleeper trade target all 30 teams should have on their radar

Predicting one big sleeper trade target for every team heading into the 2025 NBA offseason.

Deep into the NBA Playoffs, more than half the league has already begun to pivot toward the 2025 NBA offseason. It won't officially start for another month and a half (which is often sparked by the NBA Draft), but you'd have to imagine that offseason plans are very much well underway. As is the case every summer, the opportunity will be there for some major summer chaos. Much of that is often triggered by the trade market.

Even though it's almost impossible to predict what the trade market will look like in a couple of months, it's never too early to begin speculating about the trade frenzy that could take place this offseason. As we inch closer to the start of the offseason, we explore one big sleeper trade target that all 30 teams in the league should have on their respective radars.

Atlanta Hawks

Sleeper summer trade target: Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

At this point, it would be pretty surprising if the Atlanta Hawks sparked a full-blown rebuild this offseason. Because of that, I can't help but wonder if there is one offensive-minded wing who should be high on their trade radar heading into the summer. That's Bennedict Mathurin. Because of the Indiana Pacers' huge decision regarding Miles Turner's upcoming free agency, there's a chance that they're going to have to cut salaries in an attempt to avoid the luxury tax. That could open the door for a trade of Mathurin this offseason. If Indiana does indeed go down that path, the Hawks should be all over that.

Boston Celtics

Sleeper summer trade target: Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

The Boston Celtics may find themselves in a world of trouble in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks, but this team is still relatively going to be in a strong position heading into the offseason. Even if the Celtics end up making a cost-cutting move during the summer, it would be surprising if Boston weren't still one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference heading into next season. Solidifying the center position could be a priority for the team, nevertheless. One potential sleeper target for the team could be Walker Kessler. He's still on a rookie contract, and depending on what takes place at the top of the 2005 NBA Draft, the Jazz could find themselves in a position where they're open to listening to offers for their young big man.