1 Summer sleeper trade target all 30 teams should have on their radar

Oklahoma City Thunder

Sleeper summer trade target: Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

If the Oklahoma City Thunder end up falling short of their pursuit of an NBA Championship this year, they could head into the offseason with a huge chip on their shoulder. Looking to make an impactful move, the Thunder could look at an NBA Trade Deadline idea that they weren't willing to pull the trigger on before - trading for Cameron Johnson. With plenty of assets to get a deal done, perhaps the Thunder would give this potential move another chance.

Johnson would be huge for the offense and would give the team another veteran player with some playoff experience. He could be considered one of the final pieces of their championship puzzle and would certainly send shockwaves across the league if they were able to get it done. It's premature to count out the Thunder now, but if they are looking to make a bold move in the playoffs, Johnson could be a target.

Orlando Magic

Sleeper summer trade target: Malcolm Brogdon, Washington Wizards

It's already been speculated that the Orlando Magic will be in the market for an offensive-minded wing who could potentially take some of the pressure off the shoulders of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Even though he may not be considered a big name anymore at this point in his career, one potential target that could arise for the emerging Magic could be Malcolm Brogdon. In many ways, Brogdon fits what the Magic needs heading into next season.

As a combo guard who could help both in playmaking and scoring, Brodgon is a low-cost option that should be of interest for the Magic this summer. If Orlando isn't ready to pull the trigger on one of the bigger names that are expected to hit the open market, Brogdon could be the next best thing for Orlando.