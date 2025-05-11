1 Summer sleeper trade target all 30 teams should have on their radar

Philadelphia 76ers

Sleeper summer trade target: Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets

Hoping to put a lost season behind them, the Philadelphia 76ers could be quite active heading into the NBA offseason. They will have a projected top 5 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to help them recover from a historically bad year for the franchise, but adding some insurance behind Joel Embiid in free agency or via trade also needs to be high priority for the team heading into the summer.

The Sixers won't have a ton of wiggle room this offseason. However, one way that they could look to secure a reliable backup big man is through a sign and trade. Day'Ron Sharpe could be a potential fit for the team as he prepares to hit restricted free agency. Last season in Brooklyn, Sharpe averaged eight points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes per contest. He could be a natural fit behind Embiid in Philly.

Phoenix Suns

Sleeper summer trade target: Coby White, Chicago Bulls

To be perfectly honest, it's hard to map out what additions the Phoenix Suns could make this offseason. Everything that has been reported surrounding this team points to big subtractions from the roster. For the Suns, a perfect offseason revolves around trading both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. At this point, it's anyone's guess as to what the Suns may end up getting in exchange if both of those deals were to happen.

However, if there's one player who could emerge as a possible trade target for the Suns this offseason, Coby White is one player to keep an eye on. The Chicago Bulls are likely going to pay Josh Giddey huge money moving forward, and that could prevent the team from giving White the type of extension he could be looking for. That could open the door for a premature trade of White this summer. He could be an intriguing option next to Devin Booker in Phoenix's backcourt.