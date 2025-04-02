NBA Rumors: NBA offseason landscape may change if recent rumor proves true

NBA Rumors: The NBA's offseason landscape will largely depend on what happens with the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant.

At this point, it should come as no surprise that the NBA's offseason will at least partly be determined by what happens between the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant. The early whispers, which have evolved since the NBA Trade Deadline, are that the Suns and KD are going to work with each other to find a trade that makes sense for both sides. How exactly that will work remains to be seen. However, that does seem to be the overwhelming path that awaits both the Suns and KD.

Of course, nothing is certain until the offseason arrives. With less than two weeks remaining in the regular season, there is much that still needs to be decided. You'd have to imagine that how the Suns end this season will greatly determine if big changes are on the horizon or not. At this rate, it does appear as if Phoenix's season is going to end in disappointment, which would likely lead to big changes. Many believe that those big changes will begin with a trade of KD.

Interestingly enough, according to a recent report, that may not still be a sure thing. Per Logan Murdock of The Ringer, KD remains "open" to the possibility of remaining with the Suns heading into the final year of his contract. If that is indeed the case, it could have a huge impact on what many expect will happen this offseason.

Kevin Durant may hold the keys to the NBA offseason

From all indications, there was almost an expectation that KD's availability on the trade market was going to be a driving force of the offseason. There are many teams across the league that were probably building out their offseason plans on the idea that they could target KD via trade.

If there's even a chance that KD and the Suns change their minds on each other heading into the offseason, it would drastically change the landscape of the NBA offseason for several teams - including the Suns.

It's hard to imagine a scenario in which KD and the Suns change their mind, but it's clear that it's at least a possibility. Maybe that revolves around a potential trade of Bradley Beal, which may be a possibility (with longer odds) heading into the summer. Either way, the Suns are a team to keep a close eye on. They're largely expected to be one of the bigger players of the offseason. If suddenly, KD is no longer on the trade block, it would have a huge impact on the rest of the league heading into the summer.