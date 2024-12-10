11 Rising NBA stars who deserve to be first-time All-Star selections in 2025

There are 11 rising stars who deserve some consideration to be first-time NBA All-Stars in 2025.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the San Francisco Bay Area and will take place February 14-16. While there is plenty of action and events all weekend long, it is all punctuated by the NBA All-Star Game that will take place on Sunday, February 16. The NBA All-Star Game features the biggest and brightest names in the NBA and while it has admittedly lost its luster of late, being named to the All-Star Team still holds plenty of value for NBA players - even more so for those that are trying to break through for the first time.

The only way to be named to the All-Star team is through voting, which takes place by the fans, fellow NBA players, and the media. The fan vote makes up 50 percent of the vote while the players and media make up the remaining 50 percent (25% each). Voting for the 2024 NBA All-Star Teams began in late December so I would assume we are close to it opening for this season. But after that first round of voting decides the starters, the head coaches from across the league will vote for the reserves.

With the process of being named to the NBA All-Star Team understood, let's explore 11 rising stars in the NBA who may have an argument to be named to an All-Star Team for the first time in their careers.

Honorable mention: Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

STATS: 25 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 46% FG

Realistically speaking, there's probably very little chance that Cam Thomas will get the nod to be an All-Star in 2025. However, with how productive he's been so far this season, he should at least be in the conversation. Thomas is currently sidelined with an injury (which is not expected to be a long-term issue) but when he was healthy, 25 points, three assists, and three rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's a big reason why the Nets aren't one of the worst teams in the league right now.

Even though the production may be there for Thomas, it's hard to envision him getting enough votes that he'll get a spot in the backcourt of the Eastern Conference team. The East is loaded with worthy guards and, at least for now, it doesn't appear as if Thomas has the popularity to get much consideration. That said, it's hard to take away what Thomas has been able to do so far this season in Brooklyn. As a pending free agency after this season, he's in a great position to take advantage of his strong seasons - with or without an All-Star spot.