NBA Rumors: Emerging breakout star could be highly sought after trade deadline target
NBA Rumors: The Brooklyn Nets could be preparing to trade emerging young star Cam Thomas ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
After a solid and surprising start to the season in which the Brooklyn Nets were 4-4 through their first eight games, it does appear as if the team has fallen back to reality over the last couple of weeks. During that span, the Nets have dropped five of their last six games. With every passing game, the Nets are looking more and more like the team everyone expected them to be at the start of the year - among the worst in the league.
On top of being one of the worst teams in the league, there was also an expectation that the Nets could emerge as big sellers leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. And if the past couple of weeks is any indication of what the next couple of months could hold for the team, it would be surprising if the Nets weren't active in the trade market leading up to the trade deadline. If the recent reporting is also an indication, the Nets could have a big move (or two) up their sleeves.
The Brooklyn Nets are ready to work the phones
Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Nets are open to trading their emerging star Cam Thomas ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Amick doesn't stop at just Thomas. According to the insider, the Nets are more than open to making a deal or two before the deadline. In the words of Amick, they're pretty much open to trading almost every player on their roster. In what should come as a surprise to no one, the rebuilding Nets are preparing to make waves at the deadline.
Thomas has been the team's best player so far this season, leading the team in scoring for a second straight season. In the midst of the best season of his career thus far, Thomas is averaging 25 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. As he prepares for restricted free agency, the Nets must decide what his future is with the team. And if the team doesn't want to pay him the big contract that he's likely going to demand on the free-agent market, it would make sense for the Nets to trade him.
Considering how effective he's been as a scorer in the league over the past two seasons, there's reason to believe that he could emerge as one of the most sought-after trade targets leading up to the trade deadline. Whether it's as a rental or a player a team wants to invest in, there's expected to be a strong market for Thomas over the next couple of months. Sure, the restricted free agency cloud does complicate his future a bit, but Thomas has proven over the last two seasons that he has a unique (and still developing) offensive skill set.