11 Wild NBA offseason trades that absolutely need to happen this summer

Breaking down 11 crazy offseason trades that need to happen in the NBA, but probably won't.

Teams across the NBA are probably still reeling from the craziness that ensued at this past year's NBA Trade Deadline when Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included Anthony Davis. But, with the rumors that have been reported on over the last few weeks, that could've been a true indicator of what we could expect in the league's next trade season or window.

That will officially begin when the offseason starts, which is generally signaled by the NBA Draft. Still a few weeks away, there's plenty of speculation that continues to take place. As we continue to build off that, we explore 11 bold and wild NBA trades that make sense and that should probably happen, but for one reason or another, may not fully come to fruition.

Anfernee Simons helps Detroit take another step forward

The Detroit Pistons were one of the best stories in the NBA this past season. They made a trip back to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018-19 and were quite competitive against the New York Knicks in their first-round series. If the ball bounces a little differently in that series, perhaps the Pistons end up pulling off the upset. Nevertheless, as they explore ways to improve heading into next season, pulling off a trade for Anfernee Simons could emerge as an intriguing, realistic option for the team.

The Pistons could be in the market for a wing scorer, no matter what ends up happening with Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley. Simons, who has been in and out of the rumor mill over the last calendar year, could be an option that emerges for the Pistons at some point during the offseason. As a player who could play a clear role in an area of need for the Pistons, Simons should be on the team's radar (for the right price) heading into the offseason. Especially if the asking price isn't too high, the Pistons could very much benefit from such an offseason addition.