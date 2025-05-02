Pistons must avoid same mistakes that plagued the Magic this season

After a strong season, the Detroit Pistons must avoid the same mistakes that plagued the Orlando Magic to avoid taking a step back next year.

Even though the Detroit Pistons may have let the New York Knicks off the hook during their first-round NBA Playoff series, the franchise has to feel awfully good about itself heading into the offseason. Perhaps as good as the Orlando Magic felt about themselves roughly a year ago, after taking a huge step in their development during the regular season, coupled with a good showing in the NBA Playoffs. However, if the Pistons are going to become a mainstay in the Eastern Conference, they'll have to avoid some of the same mistakes that plagued the Magic this season.

Of course, the question is, what big mistakes did the Magic make from last year to this year, which could have caused them to take a step back? Well, that could be difficult to confidently say. However, there were some missteps that are clearly visible looking back at Orlando's last 12 months.

The Detroit Pistons must address their weaknesses

Objectively speaking, one of the biggest criticisms of the Magic dating back to last offseason was the fact that they didn't directly address their weaknesses. Sure, they made the bold move to acquire a veteran high-quality role player in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but they didn't address their biggest issue in the backcourt. After last year's playoff run, it was clear that Orlando needed another playmaker in the backcourt. Heading into this offseason, the Magic have the same issue.

Instead of signing KCP, which, in fairness, appeared to be a strong move at the moment, the team should've looked for a more playmaking guard in free agency or via trade. The signing of KCP looks like a huge whiff at the moment and something Orlando probably has some regrets about.

If the Pistons want to avoid taking a step back next season, similar to what we saw from the Magic this season, they need to address their weakness and fight the urge to be overly happy or content with the strides they made this season. Right now, there's a good chance their biggest team need heading into the offseason will revolve around 3-point shooting. Much of that will depend on what happens with Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. However, it never hurts a team to add more shooting.

In fairness to the Magic, their early-season injuries to their two most important players didn't help any. However, that's where adding a playmaking guard during the offseason would've helped even more. The Pistons need to aggressively address their weaknesses heading into the offseason if they want to take another step forward as a team next year. A passive approach during the offseason could result in a step back for Detroit next year; it's what may have gotten the Magic in trouble.