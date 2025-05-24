11 Wild NBA offseason trades that absolutely need to happen this summer

Zion Williamson gets a fresh start with the Chicago Bulls

Even though the whispers have certainly cooled off over the last couple of months, there was a time this past season when it felt almost a foregone conclusion that the New Orleans Pelicans were going to trade Zion Williamson. Again, that sentiment may have changed recently, but I can't help but wonder if anything can change at any moment, especially for a player as polarizing as Zion.

If the Pelicans, at any point this offseason, get to a point where there's an offer on the table they can't refuse or are turned off by something that Zion does or says, a trade could naturally return as a possibility. If Zion does hit the trade block, there's one team, at least, that should be all-in at taking af lier on his potential. That's the Chicago Bulls. In desperate need of some direction and a star player that the team could sell to the fan base and build around, Zion does make sense for the team.

Even with the possibility that one injury could nuke this entire plan, the Bulls would have to be willing to take the risk. In the right system and situation, there's a reason to believe that Zion could still be a superstar in this league. When he's healthy, in shape, and engaged, there aren't many other frontcourt players in the league as dominant as he can be. If the Bulls can get a motivated Zion playing with a chip on his shoulder, there's a reason to believe they could emerge as a real force in the Eastern Conference.

At this point in his career, there's a reason to believe that Zion could very much benefit from a change of scenery. Could Zion be burned out by New Orleans? This is why I believe the Bulls should be willing to take the gamble on Zion's talent. Could a change of scenery change everything for Zion? If there's even a remote possibility of that, the Bulls should be willing to take the risk. The question is, will the Pelicans be willing to part ways with him this summer?