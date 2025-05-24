11 Wild NBA offseason trades that absolutely need to happen this summer

Spurs create all-world frontcourt duo by acquiring Bam Adebayo

Heading into the NBA offseason, much of the talk surrounding the San Antonio Spurs' trade possibilities is probably going to revolve around Giannis Antetokounmpo. Even though there's no guarantee that the Milwaukee Bucks are going to trade him this offseason, many seem to think that the Spurs are going to be focused on trying to pry him away. In the end, until Giannis makes a decision on his future, one way or another, it's hard to predict what may or may not happen on that front.

If the Spurs are open to other trade possibilities, I can't help but wonder if they could benefit from calling the Miami Heat and making an offer that they couldn't deny for Bam Adebayo. In many ways, Bam could be viewed as an ideal fit next to Victor Wembanyama. They'd help create one of the best defensive frontcourt duos in the NBA, and, to be quite honest, Bam may benefit from a change of scenery at this point in his career.

The Heat are in a very difficult situation heading into the offseason and would probably benefit from hitting the hard reset button. I'm not sure if Pat Riley would ever admit to that, but this franchise is not close to winning a title, or even climbing back into the championship picture. Trading Bam could help the Heat reset their timeline. And with the myriad of assets that the Spurs have at their disposal, there's a reason to believe that the Heat could be offered a package that could make them very happy.

With how valuable Bam has been to the Heat over the last few years, you'd imagine that offer from the Spurs would have to be substantial. But the reward that the Spurs could get from such a deal could be great. A core four of De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Wemby, and Bam could wreak havoc in the Western Conference. They'd probably be the best defensive unit in the league. If San Antonio feels it has enough offense already on the roster, a Bam trade for the Spurs could make a ton of sense. The question is, would Miami pull the trigger?