San Antonio Spurs are no-brainer option for Giannis Antetokounmpo if he's traded

If Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking for a change of scenery, the San Antonio Spurs are the no-brainer option.

The summer of Giannis Antetokounmpo may finally be upon us. To start off NBA Draft Lottery day, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Giannis will be "open-minded" this offseason and that, for the first time in his career, he is open to exploring the idea of a trade away from the Milwaukee Bucks. This is not a trade demand, but it could evolve into one down the line. To be perfectly honest, that's probably what most teams across the league are going to read this as.

But if there's even just a chance that Giannis could be traded this offseason, it will send shockwaves across the league. The level at which a bidding war will develop for Giannis' services would be historic. However, if Giannis does get traded, it's not just going to be to the highest bidder. You'd imagine that if Giannis is going to be traded, it's going to be a team that is in a position to win a championship and one that will have an extended winning window at that. Looking around the league, though, there may be one perfect situation for Giannis if he does end up leaving the Bucks. That's the San Antonio Spurs.

Spurs and Giannis Antetokounmpo fit perfectly with what each other need

In many ways, the argument can be made that the Spurs and Giannis fit each other like a glove. San Antonio has a supremely talented roster that may be one superstar away from making the championship leap in the Western Conference. At the same rate, the Spurs have the perfect pieces in place not only to trade for Giannis but also to give him the necessary supporting star power to win.

With De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Victor Wembanyama as rising stars in their own right, Giannis can fit right in on the wing and emerge as this team's focal point of a championship build. The Spurs have a plethora of other young players and draft picks that would appease the Bucks in any trade for Giannis.

If there is any concern with a potential trade to the Spurs, it would revolve around Wemby's health. After suffering a blood clot this past season, it's certainly something to keep a close eye on. Even though the overwhelming belief is that it's not going to be a persistent problem moving forward, it's also not something that can be completely counted out. But if healthy, the Spurs would immediately emerge as a strong championship contender with the addition of Giannis. The question is, will Giannis push for it?

At this point, that's the next shoe to drop. Giannis is open-minded, but he hasn't declared he wants a trade just yet. Giannis is going to think about his options this offseason. But if he's truly honest with himself and his future, all roads should probably lead to San Antonio and the Spurs.