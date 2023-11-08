Philadelphia 76ers: 6 Pipe dream trade targets to partner with Joel Embiid
Six pipe dream trade targets the Philadelphia 76ers could explore in an attempt to find the right star pairing with Joel Embiid.
Now that the Philadelphia 76ers have officially traded and moved on from James Harden, all eyes are fixated on what lies ahead for the franchise. They may have gotten off to a hot start without Harden, but there’s an overwhelming belief that the Sixers will need to add another star if they’re going to be able to compete with the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the playoffs.
Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein believes that while there are whispers the Sixers could be interested in Zach LaVine or OG Anunoby as trade targets heading into trade deadline season, Sixers general manager Daryl Morey could have loftier targets.
If Morey and the Sixers do have some high hopes in acquiring a star player, there are six candidates that would be considered pipe dream targets that the Sixers could end up pursuing over the next calendar year.
Pipe dream trade targets for the Philadelphia 76ers
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Depending on how the rest of the season goes for the Atlanta Hawks, there’s at least an outside chance that they have to ask themselves if Trae Young is the lead star that is going to take the franchise to the next level. A few years ago, the answer to that question was a resounding yes. However, that may not be a foregone conclusion anymore.
Young has once again gotten off to a slow start to the season and if the wheels fall off for the Hawks once again this season, a blockbuster offseason trade is not completely off the table. At least on paper, a Young-Joel Embiid would be one of the most intriguing offensive duos in the NBA.