Golden State Warriors: 3 Polarizing trades to move on from Klay Thompson
OKC adds a veteran star
I’d be intrigued with the possibility of the Oklahoma City Thunder making a move for a veteran star. And if Klay Thompson does hit the open market, I think the Thunder should at least explore the possibility. The only potential problem that could arise is whether the Thunder would want to offer up some of their best assets for what could potentially be a half-season of his services. Of course, if he were to agree to an extension, that would be different. But that could be false hope.
Nevertheless, in a vacuum, Thompson could be a great fit for the Thunder. He’d give OKC some legitimacy as a veteran star and would take a ton of pressure off of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the offensive end of the floor.
Giving up Josh Giddey and Lu Dort could seem like too much from the Thunder’s perspective but at a certain point, this team is going to have to go all-in. Maybe that could be for a player like Thompson.