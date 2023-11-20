NBA: 1 Underrated player every team should be thankful to have on their roster
Chicago Bulls
Alex Caruso
The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a big mess. The whispers surrounding this team suggest that Zach LaVine is probably going to get traded at some point before the NBA Trade Deadline. And if that happens, that means a complete rebuild is on the horizon, and no one player on the roster is safe. However, with LaVine’s trade value at what possibly may be an all-time low, there’s an argument to be made that Alex Caruso’s is at an all-time high.
The Bulls should be thankful that Caruso is the one difference-maker on their roster that could bring in a huge return at the trade deadline.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley
The Cleveland Cavaliers roster is absolutely loaded with talent. But the one player that the Cavs should be thankful the most for isn’t Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, or even Caris LeVert. Instead, it’s Evan Mobley. He’s the one player that has the highest ceiling on the roster (Mitchell included) and is likely considered the one foundational piece that is locked in for the foreseeable future.
We haven’t seen the best of Mobley and while he’s had a somewhat slow start to the season, I firmly believe he’s going to end the season on a high note. Will the start jump come this season? Who knows. But it is coming eventually, and soon.