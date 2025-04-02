3 Essential keys to the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the 2025 NBA Championship

Three keys to the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the 2025 NBA Championship.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have arguably been the best team in the NBA this season, regardless of record. They have a Coach of the Year candidate in Kenny Atkinson, who has truly turned this team around and has unlocked the enormous potential they have to be successful, as he hardly ever gets credited for being a brilliant offensive mind.

The all-star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have been one of the best backcourts in the league, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have formed a formidable defensive tandem, and the acquisition of De'Andre Hunter could put this team over the top. Here is an in-depth look at three keys to success in order for the Cavs to navigate the gauntlet, which is the NBA Playoffs.

The backcourt duo has to continue to lead the way

During their current run of success and being able to maintain the top spot in the Eastern Conference, the backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have been the catalysts for this Cavaliers squad and have been lights out. Mitchell is averaging 24.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, while Garland is putting up 20.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per contest.

Mitchell is putting up 26 points per game against the top 7 teams in the NBA, and he has performed the best against the defending world champions, Boston Celtics, as he averaged 35.5 points in four games against them this season. Mitchell showcases one of the most electric and detailed offensive repertoires in today's game. He can drive, catch, shoot, and score on all three levels. He is automatic from midrange and is able to get downhill with his creativity. Mitchell has also improved playing off the ball, which is something that helps the Cavs' offense as a whole.

With Garland facilitating, it allows Mitchell to get open and gives him the option to be able to score in versatile ways. It's probably safe to say that Garland could easily put up at least 25 points and 10 assists per game if he didn't have a backcourt mate as talented as Mitchell, but sacrificing personal stats shows how unselfish he is and displays just how much he wants to win. He understands his role within head coach Kenny Atkinson's system and is very capable of turning it on at any given time if needed.

As the 2025 NBA Playoffs approaches, this backcourt duo will have to display the same level of consistency they displayed during the regular season. The last thing they want is to have to play from behind in a series, and the Cavs have shown that they can win as they were able to win 15 consecutive games. At the end of the day, the pressure will be on Mitchell to carry them as Garland will have to make opposing defenses remember that he is an all-star as well.