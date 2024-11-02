Cleveland Cavaliers finally playing like a contender under Kenny Atkinson
New head coach Kenny Atkinson finally has the Cleveland Cavaliers playing like a championship contender.
Even though the NBA season has just begun, the Cleveland Cavaliers have come out swinging looking like true contenders. The team is off to a 6-0 start and is one of two teams without a loss so far. The Cavs are currently ranked 4th in defensive efficiency and they also have one of the NBA's most lethal backcourt combinations with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. New head coach Kenny Atkinson has really come in and has made a difference as he excels at figuring out rotations and understands which players have chemistry with each other.
The traits that Atkinson brings as a head coach are what former coach J.B. Bickerstaff was lacking, and the change at the helm is already starting to pay off. The defense was already established as they were one of the best in the league last season. Atkinson just tweaked and improved the Cavs' offensive scheme and rotations and has found immediate success early.
The biggest difference for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season
The Cavs have already adopted Atkinson's mindset by playing a tough, physical brand of basketball and hustling on defense. He also has the team moving the ball more consistently than they had during the past season as the Cavs have so many players who are capable of finishing and making shots down the stretch. All the difference is how Atkinson has simplified the game for a really good team.
The Cavs have mostly been a strong team defensively, but in-game adjustments and consistent use of the bench are essential, and that's why Atkinson is having early success.
Another factor that has played a major role is the emergence of Evan Mobley as his growth could be attributed to better coaching and allowing him to be more aggressive on the offensive end. Mobley is legitimately looking like a 20 points per game scorer now, and if he can continue to elevate his level of play, he could become a true second option behind Mitchell. Atkinson is also allowing Mobley to handle the ball at the top of the key on some possessions due to his improved ball handling as he has the ability to orchestrate the offense. Mobley's offensive development continues to be the most pleasant surprise as the strategy has balanced out the spacing issues.
Last season, J.B. Bickerstaff would run a lot of isolation plays for Mitchell with the hope that he could single-handedly carry them across the finish line. Even though Mitchell is very capable of closing out games, he is a much better version of himself when he gets his teammates involved in the flow of the game.
Even though we have just begun another NBA season, and even though there have only been a handful of games played, this team is different. They are playing with more confidence and are committed to playing excellent defense. Jarrett Allen is a selfless player who can basically guard any position, is capable of spearheading a defense, protecting the rim, can adequately rebound, and can score around the basket. He has constantly improved each season and is a team-first guy.
Can Atkinson continue to keep his team engaged and focused for the remainder of the season? The 6-0 start is great, and a run at the No. 1 seed in the East is realistically possible. All of the pieces are in place for the Cavs. All the players have to do is execute and all Atkinson has to do is lead the way.