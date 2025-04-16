3 Favorites whose NBA Finals hopes will be crushed in the first round

While there is a group of the NBA fan base that does believe the regular season did leave a bit to be desired, the 2025 NBA Playoff bracket is set up to more than make up for it. Perhaps more than any other year before, there's a strong chance that we could see a few first-round playoff upsets. At the very least, there are a few series that should offer more intrigue than history would suggest.

After the Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors locked up the 7th seed in their respective conferences, we're getting more and more clarity on what the final playoff field is going to look like. Heading into the final few days before the official start of the playoffs, we explore "favorites" who are at great risk of seeing their postseason hopes crushed in the first round before they even begin.

Indiana Pacers

Over roughly the last two-thirds of the regular season, there hasn't been a team in the Eastern Conference (aside from the Cleveland Cavaliers) as good as the Indiana Pacers. After shaking off their rough start to the season, the Pacers went 41-18 since December 6. Over that span, they are one of the few teams in the league that have a top 10 offense, defense, and net rating. Clearly, the Pacers are trending as a dangerous team heading into the postseason, even as a fourth seed.

All that said, the Pacers are entering their first-round series against an extremely dangerous Milwaukee Bucks team. Why is this a dangerous matchup for the Pacers? It's pretty simple. Whenever these two teams are on the floor, it's the Bucks that will have the best player on their team. As talented of a roster the Pacers have, Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be the best player in this series and has the potential to completely take it over.

In the NBA Playoffs, where stars weigh heavily, that matters a lot. And if Giannis is playing at his peak, there's not much the Pacers can do to slow him down. If the Bucks' supporting cast is up to the fight, the Pacers' hopes of making a deep run could be doomed before they even begin.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are entering the NBA Playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, but they're far from your average favorite. Because of the team's overall lack of experience, there are many who are going to be quick to doubt the Rockets. While there is some credence to that in the NBA, it shouldn't take away from what the Rockets have been able to accomplish this season.

It may not be Houston's time to make a deep run in the playoffs, but they're not going to be an easy out in the postseason. Unfortunately for the Rockets, they drew the red-hot Golden State Warriors in the first round - a team that has the coaching, experience, and talent to pull off an upset.

This first-round series has the feel of one that is going to go one of two ways. Either the Warriors are going to overwhelm the Rockets with their championship pedigree and experience, or the Rockets are going to win a long-drawn-out series. Either way, the Rockets should 100 percent be considered a team on upset alert.

Denver Nuggets

Over the past couple of seasons, the Denver Nuggets have been a team everyone has worked to avoid in the Western Conference bracket. However, this season may be a little different. With the way this team has been trending over the last couple of months, there's a chance this team is as vulnerable as they've ever been heading into the NBA Playoffs.

Since February 22, the Nuggets are just 13-13. During that span, they also fired their head coach and general manager. Oh, and heading into their first-round series against the red-hot LA Clippers, who have won 18 of their last 21 games, they are likely going to be with a less than 100 percent Jamal Murray.

If there was any favorite who could be considered a "pretender" at this point in the season, it's probably the Nuggets.