Fred VanVleet has been a driving force for the rise of the Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet has been a much-needed driving force for the young, rising Houston Rockets.

NBA basketball in H-Town has been on the rise as of late, and the return of their veteran floor general has taken them to another level. As the Western Conference standings take shape – Oklahoma City securing the No. 1 seed – the Houston Rockets are fighting to position themselves for the next best playoff spot. Recently, they have been one of the NBA's best teams, winning 10 of their last 11 games and overtaking established contenders like the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and Memphis Grizzlies.

It's nice to see an up-and-coming team like Houston make waves this NBA season. After years of rebuilding from the James Harden era, they have found a winning formula, blending young talent with experienced leadership. A key factor in their run has been the return of a veteran point guard that's the torch to this Houston team.

Fred VanVleet's influence on a young Core

Without their starting point guard, Fred VanVleet, the Rockets still managed to hold their own with a 10-9 record. But with him starting, the Rockets are an impressive 37-17. Showing how valuable his presence is. Now in his second season with the team, the former NBA champion has brought much-needed leadership and rare playmaking ability to a roster filled with young talent.

Since arriving in Houston on a three-year deal before the 2023 season, VanVleet has contributed to the emergence of the Rockets. The front office has been building the rest of the team through the draft by picking key contributors: Amen Thompson in 2023, Jabari Smith Jr. in 2022, and Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green in 2021. These young guys have shown potential, and a veteran guy like Fred VanVleet has helped show these guys what it takes to win in this league.

The Rockets' rise in the standings since VanVleet's return

Prior to their point guard's return, Houston was consistently holding on to the five-seed in the West. Since his comeback from missing 15 games because of an ankle injury, Houston has squeezed past other teams to achieve the No. 2 seed.

Though his individual stats don't jump off the page, his influence has been undeniable. Their late-season push has shown proof they can compete with the league's best. As the playoffs approach, the Rockets will need to keep this momentum to solidify their spot in the postseason and turn to winning basketball.