3 NBA Draft prospects that boosted draft stock in 1st Round of NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is off to a rocking start for a few hopeful NBA Draft prospects.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament wrapped up on Friday and the pressure is on for every team's Cinderella run to a national championship. The tournament provides players with a national audience to showcase their skills in front of a bigger audience. With this being said, not every team or player can rise to the occasion.

Several NBA Draft prospects have already sparked some attention with standout performances in the opening round. Strong showings in March Madness can improve draft stock, elevating players from second-round potential to the first-round, or even into lottery-pick conversation. Players like Donte DiVincenzo, Stephen Curry, and most recently, Jared McCain are all players who were able to make a bigger name for themselves in the tournament.

While it's just one game, NBA teams value players who thrive under pressure with limited opportunities. These tournament performances can help make a name for these players at the next level.