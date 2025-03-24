3 NBA Draft prospects who definitely boosted their draft stock in the round of 32

Three NBA Draft prospects who substantially helped their draft stock with strong performances in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament delivered with its, so far, doses of excitement, upsets, and standout performances. As expected, some projected NBA Draft prospects continued to shine, though some saw their college careers come to an end in the ups and downs of March Madness.

The second round of the NCAA Tournament provided another stage for emerging stars to showcase their talent with a viewership that is higher than usual. With the field shrinking, the pressure gets heavier, giving NBA scouts a closer look at a select group of players looking to make the most of their opportunity.

These are a few of those standout performers that NBA teams look to dive a little deeper into learning their capabilities. Further boosting their chances on a dream of getting drafted into the NBA.

Darrion Williams, F, Texas Tech

At 6-foot-6 225 pounds, Darrion Williams is the definition of a hybrid player. His unique passing ability and strength allow him to control the game at his own pace with the ball in his hands. In Texas Tech's win in the second round, he showcased his versatility with 28 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Now in his second season with Texas Tech, Williams' maturity and three-level scoring ability make him a matchup nightmare. His ability to control the offense and pick his spots on the floor are traits of a true point forward. Opponents struggle to counter his combination of strength and playmaking.

Williams' presence on the court is something kind of like Golden State Warriors great Draymond Green's. While his defense isn't quite at Green's level, both players' ability to facilitate and defend larger opponents sets them apart. With his skill set, Williams has the potential for success at an NBA level.