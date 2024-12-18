3 Polarizing trade targets the Denver Nuggets should explore instead of Zach LaVine

Exploring three polarizing trade targets the Denver Nuggets would be better off pursuing than Zach LaVine.

It shouldn't be surprising that the Denver Nuggets are looking to upgrade their roster ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. What has to be considered surprising is that the team is reportedly open to the idea of completely blowing up their core in the process. According to Tony Jones and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Nuggets are seriously exploring the possibility of trading Michael Porter Jr. in a package to significantly retool their championship core.

One player the team has strongly been linked to in this same reporting is Zach LaVine. As one of the most polarizing trade candidates leading to the deadline, I'd argue this could be a move that Denver almost regrets making immediately. It's the contract, the odd fit, and the desperation of the move that could end up backfiring quickly. Instead of a pursuit for LaVine at the deadline, we explored three other polarizing trade targets that would be much better fits for the Nuggets.

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

If the Nuggets are dead-set on completely shaking up their core, they shouldn't hesitate to look in the direction of the Golden State Warriors for help. Even though the Warriors may not be sold on the idea of trading Andrew Wiggins, the least the Nuggets could do is ask. At least in my opinion, Wiggins' ceiling in a fresh start could be higher than MPJ's this season.

Would the Warriors be interested in such a swap? It's hard to say but they could be considering MPJ is younger and is historically a better shooter. It's an interesting swap that could make sense for both sides if they're still looking to shake up their rosters ahead of the trade deadline. Wiggins would also be much less of a risk, even though he may be considered to have a lower ceiling than LaVine at this point in his career.

Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

If the Denver Nuggets are looking for consistency on the wing while also shaking up their core, you can't help but wonder if Cameron Johnson could be a fit. As a player the Nuggets hold a level of interest in already, he would be a much better (and safer) option than pursuing a deal for Zach LaVine at this point in his career. After a slow start, Johnson has looked better of late and has been lighting it up with a great opportunity.

The Nuggets wouldn't need Johnson to average 19 points per game but the fact that he can do that on any given night would help the team not feel as if they're losing a ton by trading away MPJ. Are there better options than adding a shooting specialist whose ceiling is probably the fourth-best player on a championship roster? Possibly. But if that's exactly what the Nuggets need, they also shouldn't be looking to overthink this.

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

As the New Orleans Pelicans continue to fall apart, the odds that the team will end up trading Brandon Ingram ahead of the deadline have to be rising. If they are to trade Ingram, finding the right deal will be crucial for the Pelicans. On paper, there's reason to believe that New Orleans would be at least intrigued by the idea of an Ingram for MPJ swap.

MPJ is younger than Ingram and might still not have hit his ceiling as a player yet in the NBA. If the Pelicans are serious about retooling the roster, adding a young talent like MPJ would be a natural next step for the team. The only real concern I would have for New Orleans is pairing two injury-prone players like MPJ and Zion Williamson on the same team.

In theory, there are plenty of other polarizing trade targets that could be available for the Nuggets heading into the trade deadline. Even at the point of borderline desperation, Denver should think hard before making a rash move that could end up setting the franchise back another half-decade and, perhaps more importantly, one that could end up running Nikola Jokic out of town.