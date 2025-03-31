3 Underrated NBA Draft prospects who cemented 1st-round grade during NCAA Tournament

Revisiting a few players who have continued to raise their 2025 NBA Draft stock with outstanding performances in the NCAA Tournament.

As the NCAA Tournament narrows down to its Final Four, teams have delivered standout performances in their quest for a national championship. However, some teams advance while others lose despite some individual success. This list will highlight a few notable players who thrived on college basketball's biggest stage while perhaps cementing a first-round grade ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

At 7-feet and 250 pounds, Michigan big man Danny Wolf possesses a rare blend of size, playmaking, and shot creating. Unlike most traditional big men, he can bring the ball up the floor, create a play, or even get a bucket on his own when needed. His smooth play style and ability to finish with either hand make his inside scoring a positive. He also brings a jump shot with a high release that looks similar to Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis.

Wolf's ability to stretch the floor and score off the dribble adds another dimension to his game that other centers may not bring to the table. At just 20 years old, he can provide a presence on the court similar to Porzingis or Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner. As he's continued to rise up NBA Draft boards over the last couple of months of the season, it's hard to imagine Wolf not being considered a unanimous first-round pick at this point.