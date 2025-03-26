12 Breakout prospects from March Madness NBA fans should get to know now

Breaking down 12 breakout prospects from the NCAA Tournament that NBA fans should get to know now.

The NCAA Tournament, better known as March Madness, is one of the best times of the basketball calendar. Even those who aren't fully entrenched in college basketball all year long generally take some time to participate in the festivities of March Madness. In many situations, the NCAA Tournament does open the door for NBA fans to get an early glimpse at the next wave of stars that are about to enter the League.

March Madness is when stars are born and, generally, when NBA fans can get a closer look at some of the more marquee draft prospects. As is the case every year, this is the time where draft prospects can make or break their stock. As we prepare for the Sweet 16, we take a closer look at 12 breakout candidates that NBA fans should start to pay closer attention to now.

Mouhamed Dioubate, Alabama

The Alabama basketball team is extremely talented. But over the last handful of games (from the SEC Tournament to the first two games in the NCAA Tournament), Mouhamed Dioubate has emerged as a potential riser up NBA Draft boards. He still may not have streneth his draft stock enough where he's going to declare for the draft early, but he officially deserves some attention with his play.

Through the first two games in the tournament, Dioubata is averaging 14 points, eight rebounds, and one block per game on 80 percent shooting from the field. He's been an absolute change-changer in the paint when he's on the floor for the Crimson Tide, and you can't help but feel as if he's beginning to catch the attention of draft scouts across the league.

Egor Demin, BYU

Even though Egor Demin is one of the marquee prospects from this year's NBA Draft class, I'm sure there are many NBA fans who are still not familiar with his game. After the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, Demin did a great job in separating himself as an intriguing draft prospect. As he and BYU prepare for their Sweet 16 matchup, he's certainly one prospect to keep a close eye on.

If he can continue to show a unique ability to be a strong playmaker while legitimizing his 3-point shot, he's only going to strengthen his draft stock heading into the pre-draft process. Right now, Demin is in play to be selected late in the top 10. If he puts together another strong weekend of play, he could work his way into a potential top-5 pick.