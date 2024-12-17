4 Highly-touted NBA Rookies who have been the biggest teases this season

Breaking down four of the most highly-touted NBA rookies who have been the biggest teases for their respective teams during the 2024-25 season.

Even though the 2024 NBA Draft class, from an overall perspective, did leave a bit to be desired, there were still a few prospects that could be considered "highly touted" as they made the jump to the Association. As is the case in every NBA Draft, even in those that are considered "down" years in terms of talent, there is expected to be at least a small handful of players who should be able to stand out amongst the rest of the class.

At least so far this season, those prospects have been far and few in between. With roughly one-third of the season in the books, we'll explore a few of the most highly-touted prospects that have been the biggest teases so far this season. Because of where they were drafted or their showing in the NBA Summer League or at the start of the year, these few rookies could be considered a few that have left most to be desired.

Honorable mentions: Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher

To start this list off, we're going to begin with a couple of honorable mentions. Because of where they were drafted atop this class, I don't think you can begin to name rookies that have been the biggest teases for their respective teams without Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher being included. Both players have gotten off to inconsistent starts to the year and while there have been flashes of improved play from them of late, their outlook is still very much in question moving forward.

At this point, I'm not sure if the Washington Wizards or Atlanta Hawks would consider Sarr and Risacher key parts of their foundational future just yet. The verdict is still very much out on both players and we'll begin to learn more about their respective situations during the second half of the season.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out for two players who clearly have the talent to be difference-makers in the NBA but also players who are still trying to find their footing in their rookie seasons. But even beyond Sarr and Risacher, there are other rookies more worthy of headlining this list.