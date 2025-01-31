4 Most unforgivable NBA All-Star snubs after teams have been announced

Taking a closer look at four of the most unforgivable snubs from the 2025 NBA All-Star teams.

The 2025 NBA All-Star teams are set. Now that both the starters and reserves have been announced for the Eastern and Western Conference, we have the full picture of what the All-Star Game is going to look like. While there are certainly players who deserved the honor, there were also players who were notably held off the list of reserves. As is the case every year, there are probably a handful of players who have a rightful gripe about being snubbed from the All-Star selections.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at four of the most unforgivable snubs now that the East and West All-Star teams have officially been announced.

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young may not be having the efficient scoring season that he's had in the past but what he's been able to do in terms of playmaking so far this season can't be overlooked. He's leading the league in assists and has become the heartbeat of the Atlanta Hawks so far this season. Averaging 22 points and 11 assists on 34 percent shooting from 3-point range, I did believe that he should've gotten a bit more consideration as an All-Star reserve.

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

As the player with one of the most fan votes, it's pretty egregious that LaMelo Ball wasn't named to the NBA All-Star team. If the fan voting isn't going to matter this much, I'm not sure why it's even taken into consideration- but that's another conversation for another day. Ball is one of the most polarizing young stars in the league but it's hard to push back while he's averaging 28 points, seven assists, and five rebounds per game on 42 percent shooting from the field. I suppose you can punish him for missing 13 games so far this season but there are players in the past that have missed more that have still been given the nod for a spot in the All-Star game.

De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Trade whispers aside, De'Aaron Fox has been one of the most consistent forces in the backcourt in the Western Conference. Even though the Sacramento Kings have been somewhat disappointing so far this season, Fox continues to rise as one of the most overlooked stars in the NBA. During the first half of the season, Fox is averaging 25 points, six assists, and five rebounds per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. Over the course of his young career, the argument can be made that Fox has been an All-Star snub a couple of times. Unfortunately, this is nothing new.

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Sure, Tyrese Maxey may have missed a handful of games through the first half of the season but you can't deny the impact that he's made so far this year. Without Maxey, I'm not sure where the Philadelphia 76ers would be right now. It hasn't been the best of seasons for the Sixers, but Maxey's output has kept it from being a complete disaster. Averaging 27 points, six assists, and four rebounds per game on 44 percent shooting from the field, Maxey deserved greater consideration for a spot as an East reserve.