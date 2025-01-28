NBA Trade Rumors: De'Aaron Fox may have just demanded a trade away from Kings

NBA Trade Rumors: Less than two weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline, De'Aaron Fox may have just demanded away from the Sacramento Kings.

With all eyes on the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler less than two weeks ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, another huge name may be hitting the block. According to a recent report from ESPN's Sham Charania, the Kings are open to listening for offers for De'Aaron Fox ahead of the trade deadline. In this same report, it's mentioned that Fox has a "target destination" in mind. From all indications, it does seem as if Fox may have approached the Kings and requested a trade.

What that "target destination" may be is still unknown and if recent history is any indication, it's probably best to keep it that way. However, there are some natural potential landing spots that could theoretically make sense for Fox. The first two are probably in Texas, the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. Both have a clear need for a star player and a lead guard. Both teams also have a surplus of assets that they could offer up in a deal.

One other team to keep in mind is the Miami Heat. With the natural link to Bam Adebayo, who played with Fox in college, it wouldn't be that surprising if they emerged as a potential landing spot. However, the black cloud of the Jimmy situation could limit the Heat in potentially making a full-court press. Not to mention that the Heat doesn't have a ton of assets to cobble together to make an offer, especially if they do end up competing with the likes of the Spurs and Rockets for his services.

Will the Sacramento Kings pull the trigger on a blockbuster deal?

It's tough to predict where the Kings will end up pulling the trigger of a Fox deal ahead of the trade deadline. There's still time for the Kings to weigh their options but there's no question that they have to work quickly. It will be interesting to see not only how Sacramento operates but also to see what teams get involved between now and the deadline.

There isn't a ton of urgency if you're the Kings considering Fox still has one more year left on his contract before he can leave in free agency during the 2026 offseason. However, as is often the case for players in the final few years of their deals, every day that passes, the less valuable they become as an asset.

It wouldn't say it's a foregone conclusion that the Kings are going to trade Fox ahead of the deadline but there will certainly be a strong market if they truly want. At the very least, it will make for a much more interesting trade deadline in the Association.