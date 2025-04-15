4 NBA Playoff underdogs in best position to pull off a first-round upset

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are almost an afterthought in the Eastern Conference. With how much of a non-factor they've played in the regular season, it's hard to view them as much of a threat. However, the Bucks are heading into the NBA Playoffs on an eight-game winning streak. This is a team that might be playing some of their best basketball of the season at just the right time.

Drawing the Indiana Pacers in the first round won't be an easy task, especially considering they lost to them in last year's NBA Playoffs. However, this is also the type of series that Giannis Antetokounmpo could take over. Damian Lillard isn't likely to be ready at the start of the series, but there is hope he will be able to return at some point in the postseason. If he's clearly by the middle of this series, he's the type of player that could help push the Bucks over the top in this matchup.

Hoping to get some revenge on Indiana, and I do believe it would be foolish to overlook the Bucks in this matchup. Milwaukee has not been the consistent contender that many expected them to be in the Eastern Conference heading into the start of this season, but they've had some strong flashes throughout this season. Considering they're playing some of their best basketball of the year heading into this series, I do believe we could see them go on a run in these playoffs. It will have to begin with an upset of the Pacers.