4 Non-Giannis superstars Spurs should target via trade with No. 2 overall pick

If the San Antonio Spurs can't pry Giannis Antetokounmpo via trade, there are four other superstars they could target by dangling their No. 2 overall pick.

After another miraculous move up the NBA Draft Lottery board, the San Antonio Spurs' chances of prying Giannis Antetokounmpo away from the Milwaukee Bucks has risen, especially after it was reported that the superstar for was, for the first time in his career, open to the idea of playing for a team outside of Milwaukee. Even though Giannis hasn't made an official trade demand, the idea of him being traded only gets stronger with every passing day.

If Giannis does hit the trade market, the Spurs will be in a strong position to pull off such a move. However, if that's not how this offseason goes, and San Antonio has to explore other avenues toward improving their roster, there could be several other potential targets. In this article, we'll explore four non-Giannis superstars that should be on San Antonio's radar heading into the offseason.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

If there's a non-zero chance that the Boston Celtics end up blowing up the core of their roster after Jayson Tatum's injury, the San Antonio Spurs are one team that should quickly come calling. The Celtics could jump-start the conversations by offering their No. 2 overall pick. If Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't end up hitting the trade block, Jaylen Brown could be one option the Spurs could explore.

Again, much of this possibility revolves around the Celtics conceding to the fact that their championship window may already be closed with this current roster construction. That's quite a stretch to make, but it's certainly possible heading into the offseason. Brown would also be a great fit next to De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama as a core. This is the type of move that would immediately make San Antonio a feared contender in the Western Conference. The question is, are the Celtics going to make that huge of a shift this summer? I'm not so sure they will.