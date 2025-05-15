4 Non-Giannis superstars Spurs should target via trade with No. 2 overall pick

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

As the Phoenix Suns explore an offseason of change, I can't help but wonder if there's a scenario this summer in which they are open to the idea of trading Devin Booker, especially if the right offer does come their way. If there's any team that could potentially push the Suns toward that place, it's probably the San Antonio Spurs. From all indications, the Suns are expected to try and clear up the roster around Booker, trading Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

But if that proves to be a much more difficult task than expected, perhaps the Suns would open the door to a complete rebuild, including the possibility of trading Booker. If the Spurs were to put the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on the table, I wonder if the Suns would bite. It would certainly mean a clean slate for the team, but what they'd have to decide is whether Dylan Harper has as high a ceiling as Booker or not.

To be perfectly honest, especially if Booker is at his ceiling now, I'd argue that there's a chance Harper may have a brighter future. It's mostly subjective at this point, especially until we see Harper play a game at the NBA level. However, it's certainly a conversation that needs to be had behind closed doors. Again, all of this is pure speculation. There's no indication that the Suns would be willing to trade Booker or that the Spurs would offer the No. 2 overall pick in such a deal.

However, it's pretty enticing to think of the possibilities. Booker next to De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, even if the rest of the Spurs' young core would be gutted, would be a great 1-2-3 punch in the Western Conference. It's probably a core, depending on what the supporting cast would look like, that would have a shot to make a deep run in the postseason. If Wemby continues to make developmental leaps in his game, it's probably one that could win it all in the future, too.