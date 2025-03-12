Phoenix Suns: 1 Risky offseason move that could save the franchise

There's one risky offseason move that could end up saving the Phoenix Suns franchise.

Since making the NBA Finals back in 2021, the Phoenix Suns have mightily struggled to get back to that level of basketball excellence. In the years since losing in the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Suns have had disappointing playoff exit after disappointing playoff exit. Last season, the team was swept out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. With the way things are currently trending, the Suns will likely see that same result this year if they even make it to the postseason.

All in all, this is a Suns team that desperately needs some change. Despite their talented core of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, the Suns have continued to struggle to find their footing over the past two seasons. At this point, it's pretty clear that this core is never going to pan out. Heading into the offseason, the overwhelming expectation is that the Suns will, at the very least, look to retool the supporting cast around Devin Booker.

Most believe that will revolve around a potential Kevin Durant trade. In an ideal scenario, it could also include a Beal trade of sorts. However, with still two years remaining on his deal (and his no-trade clause), that may be more wishful thinking for Phoenix. I'd argue that there is one other bold and risky move the Suns could pivot to that would go a long way in helping save the franchise from its current state. And it's trading Booker.

Why it may be time for a Devin Booker trade

There would certainly be a ton of pushback from the fanbase to trade Booker at this point. And it's understandable. Booker is just 28 years old and still very much in the prime years of his career. He's one of the best guards in the league and could be considered the most underrated star player in the NBA. However, he's proven that he needs the right supporting cast around him in order for team success to happen.

As we've seen over the last few seasons, the Suns don't have that at the moment. And unless the Suns are able to get this huge haul for KD, which I don't think is plausible, or that they're going to be able to trade Beal, which I also believe is a longshot, trading Beal may be the best path forward for the Suns.

If the reporting is accurate that the Suns could get offers in the neighborhood of four first-round picks and a young player for Booker, that's something the franchise has to seriously consider. Again, it's hard to imagine the Suns trading KD this summer and getting better. No matter what happens this offseason, the Suns are probably going to have to take a step back before they can take one forward.

Assuming that is going to be the case, they might as well make the right step back. That might mean not just hitting the reset button but pivoting toward a complete rebuild of the roster. The Suns went all-in with KD and Beal. It didn't work out. To be quite honest, I'm not sure if Phoenix will be able to salvage the build this time around. If not, a Booker trade is going to look more and more like a better alternative to help restore the franchise.