5 NBA Head Coaches next to be fired as insane development continues

After two late-season coaching changes in the NBA, we explore five other head coaches who could be shockingly fired next.

Over the past month, it's been a surprising whirlwind for NBA head coaches. During that span, the Memphis Grizzlies (Taylor Jenkins) and Denver Nuggets (Mike Malone) both shockingly elected to fire their respective head coaches. These are two moves that many could've envisioned taking place during the offseason, but it was unprecedented to see the Grizzlies and the Nuggets act so late in the season.

As the rest of the league continues to recover from the shock of such moves, we explore five other head coaches who could end up being fired next.

Willie Green, New Orleans Pelicans

Even though there's no guarantee that the New Orleans Pelicans are going to pivot toward a full-blown rebuild this offseason, there's at least a chance they will end up strongly exploring that option. If the Pelicans are going to do it, this could be the offseason for it to happen. They're projected to enter the 2025 NBA Draft with a top-5 pick and just moved on from Brandon Ingram. Would it be that crazy to envision the Pelicans also deciding now is the time to move on from head coach Willie Green?

If there's anything we've learned from the craziness across the league with the firings of Taylor Jenkins and Mike Malone, it's that nothing is ever completely off the table as a possibility. Considering that the Pelicans have taken a huge step back this season compared to last year, there could be some hesitance about keeping Green around for a fifth campaign with the team. If the Pelicans are looking to embrace change, making a pivot at the head-coaching position (as well) would be far from a surprise.

Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have quietly been one of the bigger disappointments in the Eastern Conference this season. Even though this was a team that many had already counted out heading into the start of this year, it's pretty crazy (at least to me) how they've almost faded completely into the background as an irrelevant team in the East. They still have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, but this dynamic duo has left much to be desired since being paired together (and that's putting it lightly).

With the way the playoffs are shaping up for the Bucks, this is a team that is probably going to lose in the first round for the third straight season. That's simply unacceptable for a Giannis-led team. Sure, the Bucks were a work in progress during his first few years in the league. However, the fact that the Bucks are shaping up to be a disappointment for a third-straight season is not good by any means. That means Doc Rivers could be on the hot seat heading into the postseason.

Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks

With the way the Dallas Mavericks have operated over the last few months, it'd be insane to suggest you know exactly how this franchise is going to approach the offseason. The possibility that the Mavs could end up retooling or reshuffling their roster this summer could also point toward the opportunity of finding a new leading voice in the locker room. After moving on from Luka Doncic, maybe this could be the Mavs' chance to also move on from Jason Kidd.

Kidd has spent the last four seasons with the Mavs and has had hit-or-miss success. But now that the team has pivoted away from Luka, nothing is guaranteed for the franchise moving forward. If Dallas wants to pursue another change, Kidd is far from off the hot seat at the moment, especially considering how much of an uncertain future this team is awaiting in the offseason.

Nick Nurse, Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers were a massive disappointment this season. After making big moves during the offseason, many assumed that the Sixers were going to emerge as a contender in the Eastern Conference this year. That didn't happen, as injuries took too much of a toll on this team. Heading into the offseason, there may need to be someone to fall on the sword for a pretty disastrous season. Could that be head coach Nick Nurse?

Even though Nurse did a pretty solid job during his first year with the Sixers, he did leave much to be desired this past season. I wouldn't expect the Sixers to cut ties with him after just two years, but at this point, you never know. If there does need to be a scapegoat, it will probably end up being Nurse, though.

Mike Budenholzer, Phoenix Suns

Out in the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns never quite emerged as the contender many expected them to be this season. As the rumors continue to swirl around the idea of big changes for the franchise, you can't help but wonder if this team could also decide it's time to pull the trigger on the Mike Budenholzer experiment. It would be quite the bold move after just one season, but it's clear there's next to nothing that worked for this team this year.

Budenholzer is a good coach, and he's proven that over the course of his career. But there's also a chance that he may just not be a good fit for the Suns. As Phoenix explores the possibility of some big changes this offseason, you'd have to imagine that a decision on Budenholzer's future will also be part of the discussions in the front office.