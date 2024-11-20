NBA Rumors: Struggling Sixers may make a panic move but it won't include this one
NBA Rumors: If the Philadelphia 76ers end up making a panic move, don't expect them to fire head coach Nick Nurse.
The Philadelphia 76ers are certainly going through it to begin the season. More than a month into the regular season, the Sixers have been one of the worst teams in the league and are currently 2-11, tied with the Washington Wizards for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. When the Sixers signed Paul George during the offseason, I'm not sure this is the start to the season that they envisioned.
Nevertheless, with still plenty of regular season left, the Sixers must figure out how to climb out of this early-season hole. It won't be easy but there is a path forward for Philadelphia. The question is, can the Sixers work their way back up the East standings with the help of health or will they need a move to be done in order to spark the team? That could prove to be difficult to answer. However, if the Sixers do end up making a panic move in-season, it almost certainly won't involve firing head coach Nick Nurse.
The Philadelphia 76ers will not fire head coach Nick Nurse
According to a recent report, as the Sixers sort out their early-season struggles, it doesn't appear as if Nurse or general manager Daryl Morey are in danger of being fired. Of course, as we've seen in the NBA before, situations can change in an instant. For now, Nurse is considered to be a mainstay as the head coach.
Considering what's likely at the core of this team's issues, it would be quite bold to fire Nurse after just 13 games this season. Nurse hasn't had the luxury of a fully healthy roster and has a history of being successful in the NBA. There may be other panic moves available to the Sixers, perhaps a trade before the deadline, but head-coaching change isn't likely to be considered on the table at the moment.
In an ideal world, the Sixers would be able to shake off this slow start to the season once they are back at full strength, which is probably sooner rather than later. Tyrese Maxey, who has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, is expected to be back in the lineup for the team Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies or Friday when they take on the Brooklyn Nets.
Once he is back, we're going to get a greater understanding of just how much trouble the Sixers actually find themselves in. Interestingly enough, over the next few weeks, the Sixers don't have a terribly difficult schedule. If there's any chance they're going to make up some ground after their slow start to the season, it's probably going to happen sooner rather than later.