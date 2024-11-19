6 High-volume NBA stars who are holding their teams back from greater success
Derrick Jones Jr., LA Clippers
The facts: The LA Clippers have a -4.4 net rating with DJJ on the floor
The case for Derrick Jones Jr.: On one hand, the LA Clippers have pretty clearly needed Derrick Jones Jr. to play a slightly bigger role than perhaps they anticipated he would so far this season. Part of that is the injury to Kawhi Leonard. And without any clarity on when or if he'll be back, it's hard to imagine DJJ's role with the team changing anytime soon. Because of their current situation, it would be difficult to place the entire blame on DJJ. As the fourth-leading scorer on the team, he's playing a little out of his element, but that's not his fault.
As also a player who can bring at least some value as a perimeter defender (even though he's a bit light overall), it's easy for the Clippers to find minutes for the versatile wing. It also makes sense that the Clippers want to give DJJ the opportunity to succeed with the team considering they signed him to a three-year free-agent deal during the offseason. Because of his versatility in the midst of the absence of Kawhi, DJJ probably deserves the role he's been given. At the same time, it's pretty clear it's not an ideal one.
The case against Derrick Jones Jr.: You can't argue with the facts. And right now, the fact is that the LA Clippers are better when DJJ is off the floor for the team. Is there some reasoning? Absolutely. The Clippers have been hovering around .500 all season long and it's difficult to have a strong net rating when you're losing half the games. But here's the peculiar part about DJJ and how the stats have not loved him for the Clippers. It's the defense that has been his biggest problem when on the floor.
When DJJ is on the floor, the Clippers' offense is better. More specifically, LA's offense is roughly six points better per 100 possessions when he's on the floor. However, when he's off the floor, the team's defense gets drastically better. LA is nearly 15 points per 100 possessions better on the defensive end of the floor when DJJ is on the bench. DJJ is not the most high-volume player on this list but it could be time for the Clippers to reevaluate not only his role but also their overall rotations involving DJJ. Perhaps the coaching staff can put him in better situations to succeed.