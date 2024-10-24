NBA Rumors: LA Clippers get demoralizing Kawhi Leonard update as they drop opener
NBA Rumors: The LA Clippers may have to find their footing this season without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup.
The LA Clippers opened their new area on their opening night by losing at the hands of the Phoenix Suns in overtime. James Harden was impressive once again as he finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. But it wasn't enough as the Suns outlasted the Clippers on their home floor. It was clear that LA missed Kawhi Leonard on both ends of the floor.
But losing to the Suns wasn't the worst news of the day for the Clippers. Just before their opener, it was reported that Kawhi was not just going to miss the season opener against the Suns. Instead, it was reported that Kawhi is slated to miss "weeks" as he deals with inflammation in his knee.
On the flipside, it was also reported that the Clippers are confident that when he does return, whenever that is, there is a plan in place that will help him remain healthy and available to the Clippers.
Of course, that remains to be seen. Right now, the focus needs to be getting Kawhi back to a point where he's ready to suit up for the Clippers. After offseason momentum that he would be ready for the start of the season, that unfortunately wasn't the case for Kawhi. But, for now, the Clippers need to continue to work toward not only trying to get Kawhi to a place where he's comfortable to return but also to a point where they could possibly be successful without him in the lineup.
At least to start the season, the Clippers failed on both fronts.
The LA Clippers have little room for error
LA is 0-1 and is now expected to be without Kawhi for at least two weeks. It could be more or it could be less. What we know now is that the Clippers have somewhat of an unpredictable immediate future.
But even though we don't know when Kawhi is going to be ready to play for the Clippers, we do know that this team doesn't have much room for error. In the deep Western Conference, the Clippers getting off to too bad of a start could pretty much eliminate them from finishing as a top 4 team in the conference.
Without Kawhi, though, the Clippers may not have enough to remain afloat in the West. That's where this all becomes difficult for the Clippers.