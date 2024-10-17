6 NBA teams who desperately need to get off to a hot start this season
Memphis Grizzlies
After an injury-plagued season in which the Memphis Grizzlies finished with one of the worst records in the NBA, there aren't a ton of expectations on this team's shoulders heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. However, internally, the hope is that this team could re-emerge as a championship contender in the Western Conference. With how much the conference has evolved since the last time Memphis was in the mix, that could prove to be difficult. But getting off to a fast start to the season could be key in feeding this team the confidence they need.
Building some momentum off the bat could go a long way in helping this team establish themselves as a contender in the West. If Ja Morant can prove that he's still one of the best players in the league through the first few weeks of the season, it could completely change the outlook for the team.
If the Grizzlies want to send an early message to the Western Conference this season, getting off to a fast start is an easy first step for the team.