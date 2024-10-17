6 NBA teams who desperately need to get off to a hot start this season
Miami Heat
Heading into the offseason, there was a growing expectation that the Miami Heat was going to make a big change to the roster. However, the big move never came and the Heat is heading into the 2024-25 NBA season with essentially the same core as last season. After falling far down the hierarchy in the Eastern Conference, this is a team that is heading into the start of the new year with plenty to prove. There's a lot that could be on the line during the first few weeks of the season for the Heat.
Not only could the Heat establish themselves as a player in the East this season, but they'll also have to prove to the front office that this is a roster that can make some real noise in the league. If Miami falls flat on their face through the first half of the season, anything and everything could be on the table at the trade deadline.
Miami is clearly one of the teams that would greatly benefit from getting off to a fast start this season. The question is, do they have the right pieces in place to do so?