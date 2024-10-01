NBA Rumors: Matured Tyler Herro could change the math for the Miami Heat this season
NBA Rumors: If the maturity Tyler Herro echoed at media day is genuine, everything could change for the Miami Heat.
At Miami Heat media day, it was all business. The biggest surprise was Jimmy Butler's late arrival but once he did make it to media day, it was all business even for him. While many will try to decipher Jimmy's media day tardiness, it's hard to consider that the biggest story for the Heat. At media day, it was Tyler Herro's maturity that should be the headlining story for Miami.
At last year's media day, Herro entered with a desire to prove everyone wrong. One of his revealed goals before last season was to average 25 points per game. This season, he appears to be a player with a different mindset. At least that's the impression he gave at media day. In a complete change, Herro's goal heading into this season is to simply fit in - to do everything the Heat needs him to do to help the team. If so, it's certainly a stark change from last year.
If Herro's comments are genuine and he's ready to embrace whatever role the Heat asks from him, this is the type of situation that could completely change the math for the team - especially if it allows the team to open the door to bringing Herro off the bench.
Tyler Herro could be the best sixth man in the league
As we've seen before, Herro is one of the best players in the league when he's coming off the bench in a sixth-man role. If he's genuine about playing a part and trying to help the Heat be the best team possible, this has to be an option heading into the start of the season. It may be hard to believe but Herro had the best season of his career in that sixth-man role. He was efficient and everything the Heat needed off the bench. That's also the year the Heat won 53 games in the regular season and finished as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
They lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 but if it wasn't for Jimmy falling apart in the playoffs, they probably make the NBA Finals that season.
Moving Herro back to a sixth-man role could be tempting for the Heat. And for as much as Herro wants to make being a starter happen, the facts are that he might be an elite sixth man and just a good starter. If that is the case, the decision is pretty simple.
Last season, Herro was trying to be THE guy. This season, Herro says he just wants to be A guy. And if this maturity is a sign of things to come for Herro this season, it could certainly open things up and change the math for the Heat.