7 Desperate trades Lakers must explore to emerge as West favorites next year

Lakers trade for Walker Kessler

If the Los Angeles Lakers are dead-set on upgrading the frontcourt and they end up striking out on Myles Turner and/or Nic Claxton, I can't help but wonder if we could see them circle back to their previous interest in Walker Kessler. The young center is a player the Lakers have had interest in before, but the Utah Jazz's asking price has simply been too high for Los Angeles to make any serious inquiries.

However, now that it will be decision time for a contract extension, you can't help but wonder if Utah could have any hesitation in committing long-term to Kessler. If that is the case, it could open the door to a potential trade at some point during the offseason. You'd imagine much of that will be decided by what takes place in the 2025 NBA Draft, but if Kessler does find himself on the outside looking in of Utah's rebuild, the Lakers should come calling again.

What the trade would look like: To be perfectly honest, the only way this potential trade is realistic at all is if the Jazz are fair with their asking price. At least for now, there's no guarantee that will be the case. Hypothetically, a Lakers' offer could be centered around Dalton Knecht and draft capital. The Lakers could offer a first-round pick and then a second-rounder or two if needed. That's where an offer becomes dicey.

The Lakers don't have a ton to offer that isn't dead salary or expiring contracts. The Jazz don't really need much of that at this point in their rebuild. Plus, I'd think the asking price for Utah is going to be two first-round picks. If that's the case, the Lakers would pretty much have to wave the white flag on their interest in Kessler. Still, that doesn't mean the Lakers shouldn't explore his trade market once again this summer. You never know.